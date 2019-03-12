First woman to serve as chief judge for Central District of Illinois is named

Ill. (KWQC) - The first woman to serve as chief judge for the Central District of Illinois has just been named. That woman is Honorable Sara L. Darrow.
In a release from the chief deputy clerk, it says "in addition to her judicial duties, the Chief Judge is responsible for the administrative activities of the District and to ensure the District operates in compliance with the law and with Judicial Conference and Circuit Judicial Council policies."
You can read the full announcement below.
