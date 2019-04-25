Fisher-Price, Mattel now facing class-action lawsuits over recalled sleepers

Fisher-Price and parent company Mattel are now facing class-action lawsuits over the recalled Rock 'N Play sleepers and infant deaths tied to the product.

It comes less than two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million of the sleepers on April 12.

A week earlier, Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a warning after 10 babies died.

Days later, a consumer report's probe tied the sleepers to upwards of 30 infant deaths since 2009.

Plaintiffs filed two class-action lawsuits against Fisher-Price and Mattel.

Families are seeking unspecified damages.