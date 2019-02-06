Fisher-Price recalling Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers

Fisher-Price is recalling 44 thousand Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers.

The ride-on power wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing a potential injury hazard. Barbie Dream Campers are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back.

The recalled model number, FRC29, is printed on a label under the hood.

The campers were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2018 through January 2019 for about four hundred dollars.

Fisher-Price has received 17 reports from consumers about the failure. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.