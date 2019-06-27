Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeping accessory due to safety concerns

There is an important safety recall Thursday for Fisher-Price play yards.

Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeping accessory included with its "Ultra-Lite Day and Night Play Yards" due to safety concerns.

More than 70,000 of these play yards were sold in the U.S.

Infant deaths have been reported using other inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

The inclined sleep accessory is the only portion of the product being recalled.

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleep accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory.