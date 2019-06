Anyone can fish without a license all weekend in Illinois.

The 2019 Illinois Free Fishing Days celebration runs June 14 – 17 in conjunction with Father’s Day weekend.

In addition to not having to purchase a fishing license, the state also will not require the purchase of a salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

The promotion is designed to get those who are not familiar with fishing, including children, a chance to try it out.

