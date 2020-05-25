Five Tornadoes Confirmed in Saturday Severe Weather Outbreak

(KWQC) - The National Weather Service confirmed at least five tornadoes in Eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois, Saturday, causing some damage in the area.

The first was spotted southeast of Solon, Iowa around 12:30 p.m.

The NWS reports the EF-1, which is considered moderate, traveled about 7 miles from Johnson into Cedar County, causing damage to a grain bin and some trees at a farm in Johnson County.

Wind speeds reportedly topped 110 mph.

Then, shortly before 1 p.m., another EF-1 tornado touched down for about 16 minutes and traveled about seven miles just west of Mechanicsville, Iowa.

NWS reports peak winds were 95 mph.

A home's porch and a farm outbuilding were damaged along the Jones/Cedar county line.

At 2:24 p.m., a brief tornado touched down northeast of Andrew.

NWS reports the first confirmed tornado in Illinois developed northeast of Morrison, Illinois.

The EF-1 traveled about 12 miles reaching wind speeds of 100 mph.

Damage reports include downed power lines, roof damage and a tree 14-inches in diameter snapped by the high winds.

This tornado was on the ground the longest for about 24 minutes.

The fifth tornado confirmed happened around 4:18 p.m. in Jo Daviess County around Warren, but was brief and only rated an EF-U with no damage reported

To see the maps tracking those tornado paths, click on the link below.

