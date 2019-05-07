Five Quad City robotics team qualify for and compete in the world championships in Detroit

Five Quad City teams qualified for the World Robotics championship in Detroit known as the FIRST Championship. The teams were from Camanche, Dewitt, Bettendorf and two of them were from West in Davenport: Mortal Kombat and Disruptive Innovation.

The high-school launched its robotics team about 11 years ago and they have a robust program with teachers, mentors, and internships.

Alexa Christiansen is a senior and is on both the Mortal Kombat and Disruptive Innovation teams. She says "robotics is more than robots it's not quiet battle-bots, although you're sometimes going to get them a little confused and it's really about building your team with robots. Not just using your team to build a robot."

And their hard work is paying off, the teams qualified for the World Championships.

Chase Thompson is on both teams and is a senior at West. "When we found out we were going to worlds, it was pretty exhilarating. We all kind of jumped up and were like 'oh my god we're going to worlds,'" says Thompson.

Derrianna Coolins is a freshman at West and is on the Mortal Kombat team. She says she has had some experience with robotics but it wasn't until this program that she decided she wanted to potentially pursue a career in S.T.E.M.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. And college training in any one of these fields is associated with a higher paycheck regardless of whether or not the individual decides to work in STEM. >The median earning for a STEM College major is around $81,000 according to PEW. Other college majors earn a median of $60,828.

Previous West Teams have made it to worlds. But for Seniors at the highschool, this is a first.

The FIRST Championships is made up of several smaller competitions. "You have 2 minutes and 15 seconds to complete as many tasks," says John Brosius, a Computer Science Teacher at WEST.

The two teams at West qualified by winning an award for using their problem-solving skills to help the community. And students say that's what their robotics program is all about.

"With disruptive innovation, we're working on the Kenya water project to help provide clean water for 20,000 members of the Kenya community of more if we can scale it," says Christiansen. She's one of the many examples of the success of this program. She's secured a full ride to college next year in an engineering program.

There are about fifty students in the robotics program at WEST. And STEM Coach and Engineering Teacher Jason Franzenburg says about thirty of them are pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

"The goal was to promote science, engineering, and tech. and the goals evolve as we move forward, and the goals continue to evolve

engineering is a very difficult transition, so ultimately its to transition from high school to engineering. but we also realize not everyone wants to be engineers and everyone needs problem solving skills," says Frazenburg.

And teachers say the program continues to grow with the help of grants, and mentors in the community.