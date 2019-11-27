Five Sherrard High School students performing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is being held in New York tomorrow, and it's also a big day for five Sherrard High School students.

They are in New York City right now and will be representing the school in the parade.

The Sherrard Band Facebook page shared photos of the students in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

The students have been chosen to perform in the event. They flew out last Saturday to take part in rehearsals.