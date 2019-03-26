Five artists from Southern India who travel the world are currently in Rock Island at the quad cities Hindu temple.

"When we are constructing a temple for God and when we are praying to God there are a few scriptures that describe how to perform worship and how to construct the temple. so it is very important as a Hindu to follow the scriptures," says Priest Balaji.

Hinduism is the world's third largest religion after Christianity and Islam.

"It's really a blessing for any Hindu in the Quad Cities, not just the Quad Cities, we have devotees coming from Galesburg, DeBuque, Burlington, Iowa, Iowa City, so for all these people in small towns where they don't have a temple this is a big gift for them this is a big gift for the community," says Priest Balaji.

The artistry and skill required to build a holy place according to scripture is one that is handed down "from generations to generations. The scripture name is called Shilpa Shastras so Hindu Architecture." says Priest Balaji.

The minimum amount of time needed to learn Hindu architecture depends on the skill, some spend four or five years says Priest Balaji. But some train for more than a decade. Carving deities out of granite, for example, typically takes longer to learn.

"They'll be chanting the mantras and building the deities," says Priest Balaji.

These artists travel around the world from South East Asia and across the United States to help build holy places according to scripture. These five artists have been in Rock Island for the last six months, and still, have two more months to go.

The process like any begins with laying bricks, and when it's finished shrines and pillars filled with intricate detail are revealed.

"In general in any Hindu temple, most of the prayers being performed by the priest. on behalf of the devotees. We pray for them in the process of prayer the devotees offer the flowers fruits and also some kind of vegetarian food," says Priest Balaji.

The intricate detail of the shrines takes time.

"First they do carving on the clay, hand carving with a very small tool, then they take to the rubber from there they make the molds," says Priest Balaji.

Cement is poured into the rubber molds and left to dry over several hours. "And then they fix the molds on the temple in different places as per the scriptures," Priest Balaji.

One of the many molds that can be found in the Hindu temple features an elephant. The elephant is known as a peaceful animal that is close to Mahalakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, wealth, purity, generosity.

In "south-east India every temple will have the elephant they bring water with the elephants on the top of the elephants and bring worship to the Gods. We don't have elephants here so we made those carvings and requested the chief architects to make them," says Priest Balaji.

Once the architecture is complete the next phase will be to paint.

And five more artists will be traveling to Rock Island to assist with painting.

The entire temple is set to be complete by 2020 which will make coincide with the 12 year anniversary of the temple. And this was done intentionally because the number 12 is a blessed number as per Hindu scripture.