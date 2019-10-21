The Miller brothers felt like celebrities when they stepped off the plane in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

Five brothers and Vietnam veterans travel to DC together for first time (Source: FOREVER YOUNG VETERANS)

"I had to look back because I thought Beyonce was behind me, but it was for us," Leo Miller said.

The five Miller brothers, Leo, Willie, Thomas John and James, joined a group of 28 veterans who traveled to D.C. with non-profit group Forever Young Senior Veterans.

"That was amazing. I felt like crying," James said about the crowd of people cheering for the group when they arrived in the nation's capital.

Diane Hight founded the group in 2006 because she wanted to "bring joy to the older veterans." Forever Young brings veterans back to the places they fought as well as D.C. to see the military monuments.

This was the first time the Millers have traveled together as adults. James described the trip as "unbelievable."

The brothers grew up in Decatur, Alabama and were five of the 13 veterans from Alabama who traveled to D.C.

Hight said since the group was founded, they have completed 45 trips with veterans.

More information about Forever Young and how to donate can be found here: http://www.foreveryoungvets.org/