Five children expected to be okay after being hit by teacher's car in Peru

Five children are going to recover after being hit by a car at a busy intersection.

Video from a security camera in Lima, Peru shows a car at an intersection making a u-turn.

The driver lost control of the car, jumped onto the sidewalk and rammed into four girls and a 3-year-old boy standing with his mother.

The children were rushed to the hospital where doctors said they'll make a full recovery.

The driver of the car was taken into custody.

Turns out the driver was a teacher at the same school as the four students. Additionally, the mother and her 3-year-old were also headed to the school for a conference.