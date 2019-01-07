Five injured, including a child, after two-vehicle crash in Bettendorf

A woman and child are in the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Bettendorf.

City officials say they were called just after 11 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Middle Road and Parkway Drive.

Officials say a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo was heading westbound when it hit a Medic Ambulance that was heading eastbound. The ambulance did not have emergency equipment activated at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Aveo, a 24-year-old woman from Moline, was extricated from her vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 3-year-old child was also taken to the hospital. Officials say the child was in a car seat at the time of the accident.

Three people, including a patient, were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash. The two Medic employees and the patient were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Middle Road was closed for about an hour after the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department. The Bettendorf Fire Department, Medic Ambulance and Bettendorf Public Works were all there to assist.