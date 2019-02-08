Five juveniles arrested and charged after 24-year-old is killed

Five juveniles are in custody at a Nashville-area detention center and are being charged with murder.

Three of the suspects are girls between the ages of 12 and 15. The other two are boys, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old.

They're accused of shooting 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets outside his home in north Nashville Thursday afternoon.

Yorlets made it back inside where one of his roommates found him around 3 p.m.

Police say Yorlets was a Belmont University student from Pennsylvania and a member of a local band.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.