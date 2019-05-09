Five juveniles, one adult facing charges after stolen vehicle pursuit

Five juveniles and one adult are facing charges after a stolen vehicle pursuit in Davenport late Wednesday night.

Davenport police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen gray Subaru near 14th and Myrtle around 10:54 p.m, but the vehicle took off and led police on a chase that ended at Central Park and Iowa.

After police were able to stop the vehicle, five people ran from the Subaru on foot. A sixth person stayed in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police were able to arrest the other five subjects. They also found a loaded pistol inside the Subaru.

Five juveniles were taken to the juvenile detention center and charged with Theft 1st, Carrying Weapons and Interference with Official Acts.

Preston McDowell, the only adult in the vehicle, was charged with Theft 1st, Felon in Possession, Carrying Weapons, Possession of Controlled and Interference.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola.