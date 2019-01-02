Five juveniles taken into custody after stolen vehicle pursuit in Davenport and Bettendorf

Police in the Quad Cities are investigating after five juveniles were taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the city of Bettendorf say just after 1 a.m. Davenport police officers saw a stolen vehicle in Davenport. Officers with Davenport followed until other units were able to get into position. Officials say when the driver of the vehicle reached the intersection of Eastern and Locust Street, it took off eastbound on Locust Street heading towards Bettendorf. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly.

Bettendorf police were then notified and officers with the Bettendorf Police Department got into position at the same time a Bettendorf officer deployed stop sticks near Locust Street and Middle Road. The driver of the stolen vehicle hit the stop sticks, popping the two left tires.

Officials say the driver continued and was followed to the area of Devils Glen Road and FIeld Sike Drive where the vehicle "was immobilized by a Bettendorf marked unit using a PIT maneuver with other Bettendorf marked units blocking the vehicle in so that the vehicle occupants could not flee or escape."

Four Davenport units and two Scott County units were close by and arrived on scene to help take five juveniles into custody.

City officials say they did recover a .45 caliber pistol along with various other unidentified keys and key fobs to unknown vehicles.

All five juveniles were taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. The two 17-year-old juveniles have been taken to the Scott County Jail where they will be charged in adult court.

The following charges stem from the incident.

17-year-old juvenile from Davenport: 1st-degree Theft, Carrying Weapons, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

17-year-old juvenile from Davenport: 1st-degree Theft, Carrying Weapons, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

15-year-old juvenile from Davenport: 1st-degree Theft, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

15-year-old juvenile from Bettendorf: 1st-degree Theft, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

14-year-old juvenile from Davenport: 1st-degree Theft, Carrying Weapons, Possession of a Controlled Substance.