Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

Five more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 812, the Rock Island County Health Department said Monday.

The new cases are:

• A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Three people are currently hospitalized, and the number of deaths in the county stands at 28, the health department said.

The health department encourages people to:

• Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

• Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

• Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies