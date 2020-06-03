Five new cases of COVID-19 being reported out of Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported out of Rock Island County. This is according to health officials. This now brings the county's total of COVID-19 cases to 722.
Currently, three patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stand at 27.
The new cases are:
· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies