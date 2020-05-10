Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department announced five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including two cases in children under 10 years.

The total county-wide now stands at 570 cases, including 18 deaths related to COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, the new cases announced Sunday are:

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A boy younger than 10 years old who is isolating at home

• A girl younger than 10 years old who is isolating at home

The Rock Island County Health Department, citing federal privacy laws, said no additional information was available about the cases.