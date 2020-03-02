Five people being monitored for coronavirus in Iowa; showing no symptoms

A new update from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that five people are being monitored in the state for the coronavirus. All of those who are being monitored are not showing any symptoms.

Officials say that 39 people have completed the public health monitoring.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has tested five people in the state for the coronavirus and of those five; three came back negative and two are still pending.

"There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, and there is no person-to-person spread in the U.S." Officials said on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website. "For the general public, who are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low."

The Department of Public Health updates its numbers of Iowans being monitored and tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that a fourth patient has tested positive for the coronavirus. Their positive test results will now be sent to the CDC for further testing.

This patient is in her 70s and she is the wife of the third confirmed case in the state, a man in his 70s.

Illinois officials say the fourth case is quarantined at home and that they are complying with health officials. Both cases are reported in good condition.

Health officials in Illinois are working to identify and actively monitor those who were in contact with both patients in "an effort to prevent additional transmission."