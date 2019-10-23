Flakes Possible Next Week? Not So Fast

A well advertised cold snap is on the way next week just in time for Halloween. It will be cold enough that snow is possible in parts of our area, but mainly in overnight hours and not enough to stick. Right now the time frame appears to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but the reason I'm not excited is because the timing of this system will likely change and this time of year timing is everything. If it arrives in the day time it will be a cold rain. If it arrives at night we could see a few wet snowflakes. This isn't uncommon this time of year. 11 of the last 30 Octobers have seen at least a trace of snow, including last year.