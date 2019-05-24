Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until Saturday 7AM.

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois, Iowa, and

northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in

Illinois, Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry IL, Jo

Daviess, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson,

Warren, and Whiteside. In Iowa, Benton, Buchanan, Cedar,

Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry IA, Iowa,

Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa,

Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, and Washington. In northeast

Missouri, Clark and Scotland.

* From this afternoon through early Saturday morning

* Heavy rainfall and saturated soils may lead to flash flooding

* Flash flooding is possible late this afternoon and tonight,

especially in urban areas, and along small creeks and streams.

In addition, the heavy rain may also lead to further rises on

rivers that are already flooding.

