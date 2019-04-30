Flash Flood Watches In Effect Across The Area

Yet another round of showers and storms will move through the area starting this morning. This will lead to another 1"+ of rainfall on top of the 2"+ we saw yesterday. The ground can't handle it anymore and flash flooding is now likely. The flash flood watch is in effect until 1PM Wednesday. Please do not try to cross any streets covered in water. Many rivers and creeks are swollen or out of their banks, so there is the likelihood that some areas that never flood will flood in a situation like this. Stay tuned for updates through the day.