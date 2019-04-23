Flash flooding causes water system to back up

A different scene from 24 hours ago, previously flooded streets dry and clear. Public works officials say during the downpour Monday night, the stormwater system became overwhelmed.

Traffic is flowing steadily on River Drive in Moline. Businesses surrounding the area are out cleaning up what's left from the flooding. The same streets that cars are driving on now looked much different less than 24 hours ago.

In a viewer video sent to TV6, you can see a car driving through the water on River Drive. A video that Pat D'Alessandro, a volunteer with American Red Cross has seen. The Red Cross office is located in the same area.

“All I could think of was you shouldn't be driving through the water like that. It was deep,” said Pat D'Alessandro, a volunteer with American Red Cross.

D'Alessandro says she's glad no one was hurt but knows how dangerous it is.

“It's scary and it's not expected and you have to remember a flash flooding is as dangerous as a regular flood,” said D'Alessandro.

Rodd Schick Moline’s Municipal Services General Manager says this kind of flash flooding has happened before.

“This is really the only problem when we have flood conditions with the river and then you get these extreme storm events that come through. So it has happened before,” said Rodd Schick, Moline’s Municipal Services General Manager.

Schick says because there was so much water. The infrastructure designed to carry it away became overwhelmed.

“In 15 minutes, we got all of this rain. If it had been an hour, the system would have been able to keep up with it and we wouldn't have had the situation that we did downtown,” said Schick.

As for D'Alessandro, she says she's glad the water is now gone.

“No water, just the way we like it, no water,” said D'Alessandro.

Schick says when flashing flooding occurs and the system is backed up, there really isn't much they can do but let the system catch up.

As a reminder, it's important during flooding to "turn around, don't drown." It’s wise to never drive through standing water.