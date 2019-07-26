Fleeing suspect asks Moline cop in unmarked car for help getting away

A suspect running from a Moline police detective Friday picked the wrong stranger to ask for help getting away.

Joshua Ross, 39, of Moline, had three felony warrants for his arrest as he was fleeing first by bicycle, then by foot near 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue, police said.

As Ross was running eastbound on River Drive, he flagged down a passing motorist hoping to get a ride and make a faster getaway.

It turns out the passing motorist was Moline Police Captain Brian Johnson who was on his way – in an unmarked car – to help catch Ross.

“The wanted subject got the ride he was looking for. The bad news, it was not to freedom, it was to Rock Island County Jail,” the Moline Police Department posted Friday on Facebook.