Floatzilla officials announce precautions that'll take place due to COVID-19

Officials with Floatzilla have announced precautions they'll be taking to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

The following precautions are being implemented for a safe and fun Floatzilla, August 14 & 15:

- Launch times have been expanded: 7 a.m.—12 noon.

- Face coverings are recommended when launching and exiting your boat.

- Life Jackets are required.

- The lockmaster at Lock 15 has incorporated a distancing plan for paddlers that incorporates spaces along the lock wall as well as ropes suspended to the center for grasping and allowing for 6’ of distancing.

- Busing from Lake Potter will be expanded both in times and seating.

- Lake Potter will have food trucks, music, physically spaced tables throughout the park, but no traditional photo of the float.

- Packet Pickup on August 14, Tax Slayer Center, will feature expanded times (4-8pm), and drive up Packet Pick Up in the TaxSlayer Center parking lot at 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265. Packets will be brought to your car by volunteers on site.

Launch sites include:

- Bass Street Landing

- Leach Park

- Lindsay Park Yacht Club

- Marquette Street

- Credit Island

- Lake Potter

Registration is $20 through June 30, $30 through August 14; $35 after August 14.

Registrants will receive a 2020 Floatzilla t-shirt, entertainment at Lake Potter (think water fights) and free shuttle service back to launch points during the day.