Flood Relief Fund gets $10,000 donation

Floodwater is going down and exposing damage from the longest major flood in Quad City history and another community partner is offering assistance. The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation is joining efforts to strengthen the long-term recovery efforts with a donation of $10,000 to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.

Along with property damage, Downtown Davenport Partnership estimates that businesses impacted by flooding in Davenport could be out $30 million in revenue and lost wages over the next year.

The donation will go to the Quad Cities Community Foundation, which is managing the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund and will ensure that funds donated will be granted to partner organizations in Rock Island and Scott Counties.

Community members can join Ascentra in making a gift to the Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund by giving online at QCCommunityFoundation.org.

