Flood fight fatigue

The Davenport Fire Department has already seen safety concerns during the flood fight and the department is reminding us all to be on high alert during this tie. Some reminders include...

*Staying out of floodwaters. We've heard this but it bears reminding. There are hazards and hidden currents in the floodwaters that lead to drownings. Aside from this, those waters are unsanitary and filled with bacteria and hazards we can't see.

* Avoid operating gas-powered equipment inside buildings. This is a big one. Gas powered equipment produced Carbon Monoxide, a colorless and usual odorless gas. The signs and symptoms of Carbon Monoxide effects people quickly and those signs and symptoms are similar to stress and fatigue, that many of the flood fighter are already experiencing. If you must use gas-powered equipment, make sure there is enough ventilation in the area.

* Beware of electrical hazards. Buildings with an electrical supply can become overloaded with additional pumps and lighting used during flood operations. Extension cords create more hazards while operating in wet areas.

Many of these seem like common sense but these safety measures are easy to overlook once workers become fatigued and exhausted. So while we all work to clean up our community, it's important to remember to take care of ourselves along the way.