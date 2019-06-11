Flood of '19: City of Burlington starts clean-up and damage assessment

After the 3rd highest Mississippi River crest on record, the City of Burlington is cleaning up from the flood. On June 2nd, 2019, the river rose to 24.48 feet, causing a temporary flood wall made of Hesco barriers to give way. Now that the river is down by four feet, crews are picking up sandbags and assessing the damage.

According to City Manager Jim Ferneau, one insurance estimate is already in. Damage to the Depot is expected to reach $120,000. The city is still waiting for estimates on the Port of Burlington building and the Auditorium. The city expects total losses to exceed $1 million.

Meanwhile, according to the Greater Burlington Partnership, The Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone with any kind of weather damage to report it to their office and state officials. That includes lost inventory or expenses to pay for clean-up such as pumps to remove water from basemen