Flood of '19: Dress for Success offered temporary location

A charitable organization that helps women get their footing in the workforce is on the move because of the Mississippi River flood.

Dress for Success Quad Cities announced Monday it has been offered temporary space at 4201 Elmore Ave. According to a news release, its current location in downtown Davenport has been declared uninhabitable and the lease was terminated.

The Heart of America Group has donated the former Beauty Brands store, to use while a new location is sought.

Dress for Success Quad Cities is planning to resume serving women in the community with free interview and employment attire on Tuesday, May 21. The clothing clients receive is donated by the community.