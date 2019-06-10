Flood of '19: Facilities set to reopen in Davenport, again

What a difference a few dry days can make. The City of Davenport says facilities are starting to reopen after the water recedes from a second flood crest on the Mississippi River.

Currently, the river in Rock Island is 19.3 feet, which is still over major flood stage; however, it is projected to drop quickly and reach minor flood stage of 15 feet by Monday, June 17th.

The city says River's Edge will reopen on Wednesday, June 12. The Compost Facility will also reopen that day and flood detours will begin to change, as well.

The city asks for patience, since it will take a couple of days to remove barriers and clean facilities and roads before they can reopen.