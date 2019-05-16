Flood of '19: More roads reopen in Davenport

Here's another sign of things getting closer to normal following the Flood of 2019: The City of Davenport announced that East River Drive is now open from Bettendorf to 3rd and 4th streets at the Quad-City Times building.

In addition, 2nd Street is fully open after being underwater just a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, work continues to clean up River Drive in Moline. The city says employees from the Public Works Department are cleaning up, removing debris and flushing out stormwater inlets/lines. Fire Department crews are following behind, washing off the pavement.

River Drive remains closed from University Drive to 55th Street, which is the East Moline border. Police are patrolling the area and officials say it's important for people to stay out of the area for their safety.

The Mississippi River in the Quad Cities is at 16.4 feet and continues to slowly fall. It is expected to reach flood stage of 15 feet next week.

