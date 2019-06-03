Flood of '19: River Bandits move next homestand to Peoria

It's happened again. The Quad Cities River Bandits will have to play its upcoming home series away from home. The team was scheduled to play against the Peoria Chiefs June 4 -6. Due to high water surrounding Modern Woodmen Park, the games have now been moved to Peoria's Dozer Park.

The ballpark remains safe from the flood waters, but because of Mississippi River flooding across River Drive in Davenport, there is no easy way for fans, players or staff to access the stadium.

The team's next scheduled home series is June 7-10 against the Kane County Cougars and remains scheduled for Modern Woodmen Park.

With the Peoria series relocated, the team will have played 46 of their first 56 games this season outside of the Quad Cities. To date, the Quad Cities club has only opened Modern Woodmen Park for nine home dates all season.