Flood of 19: River Dr. in Davenport to close again at Bettendorf

Heavy rain with more on the way is sending the Mississippi River rising again over major flood stage in the Quad Cities.

As a result, The City of Davenport is announcing more changes.

Additional flood protection measures are being taken since the Mississippi River is predicted to reach 21 feet by Saturday, June 1st and a chance for a second crest in the following week.

River Dr will be closed between Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 through Bettendorf beginning at 1 p.m, Wednesday, May 29th.

The River’s Edge will temporarily close beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28th.

The Compost Facility will temporarily close Tuesday, as well

Residents can drop off yard wastes at the Scott Area Landfill located at 11555 110th Avenue. No compost products will be available for purchase while the Compost Facility is closed.

Sand and empty sandbags remain available for delivery to property owners impacted at projected river levels. To request sand and sandbags call 563.326.7923 or submit a request online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/.

