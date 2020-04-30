Flood of 2019: Then & Now Timeline

Davenport owes much of it’s roughly 200 year history to the Mississippi River, which was instrumental in the area’s selection as a fort. The river allowed steamboats to reach the community, and later led to bridges that connected people and products to the larger cities to the east.

But one year ago, that very same river, around 3:30 in the afternoon, flooded the downtown Davenport area. Luckily, there were no major injuries in the flood, but months of cleanup and repairs were needed.

Here is a brief timeline of the events from one year ago…

Things actually started March 15, 2019..

Multiple cities throughout the Quad Cities area prepare for flooding by putting flood walls and sandbags into place

April 26: Davenport city officials say the city has broken a record for the number of days at major flood stage.

April 30: 10am: Davenport officials hold a press conference. Public Works Director, Nicole Gleason gives an update on the barrier and says it has not been up for such a long period of time.

3:33pm: The force of the floodwaters caused a HESCO barrier to fail on River Drive at Pershing Avenue. Pershing, Iowa, and Second Streets were underwater

4pm: The National Weather Service sends an alert of a flash flood emergency in Davenport, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground.

5pm: The Mississippi River at Davenport is recorded at 21.88 feet – the fifth highest for the spot ever recorded.

May 1: Twenty-four hours after the breach, downtown businesses work together to get back on their feet.

It wasn’t until much later, that the Army Corp of Engineers later determined that the weight of the barrier, along with the pressure from the river, caused the sand in the barrier to seep out. That, along with wet pavement, caused the barrier to start to slide… and then it rolled over.

Of the fifteen biggest floods in Davenport’s history… 7 have occurred since 2008. Last year, the Mississippi River reached a crest of 22 point 7 feet.

