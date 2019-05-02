Flood of 2019 surpasses Flood of 93 levels

The Mississippi River at the Quad Cities has reached it's highest levels on record and continues to rise Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologists said the river level reached 22.64 feet shortly before noon Thursday, the previous record was 21.63 feet in July 1993. The river is expected to continue to rise and crest sometime Thursday night at 22.7 feet.

Parts of downtown Davenport remain underwater after the river tore through a temporary barrier. Davenport has no permanent levee or floodwall.