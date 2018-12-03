Flood warning on Rock River

It may be December, but there's still the threat of flooding on the Rock River. Recent rainfall and snowmelt have pushed the river to flood stage in the Quad City area. According to the National Weather Service, the river near Joslin is at 12.1 feet and is projected to rise to 13.1 feet by Tuesday night. At that level, water affects Lundeen's Landing Campground and some agricultural farmland.

A flood warning is in effect for the Rock River at Moline until Thursday. The river is expected to reach flood stage by Tuesday morning and crest at 12.5 feet Tuesday, which is half a foot over flood stage. At that level, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area. 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.