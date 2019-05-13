Flood water receding from River Drive in Moline, and the work is just starting for business owners

The water is receding in Moline as well and the work is just starting for business owners. Two weeks ago Pamela's Razz Pizzazz was submerged in flood water.

Pamela Henry has owned the River Drive costume shop for decades.

And as a costume designer, she made some of the items in Pamela's Razz Pizzazz by hand.

She's been loading piles of the damaged clothes and accessories into her car for a week so that she can take them home and wash them.

"Everything was floating as the water got sucked out," says Henry. "There was a lot of wigs, I didn't even know my sewing machines, two of them were underwater, all my makeup cases are ruined," says Henry.

As she throws the small circular facepaint and makeup cases into a large trash bag she recounts how much each one cost, "four dollars, five dollars, nine dollars, all just ruined."

All 5,000 square feet of costumes were touched by flood water. "It's going to take me months because it's just me," says Henry.

She says spilling out the water of each container, and assessing the damage to each an every garment is something she has to do.

And some of the damage is structural

"The bathroom is completely destroyed, look at the sink and the water tank somehow floated," says Henry in awe.

The back of the store is where the water appears to have reached well over waist-high on the 5'8" business owner. Pamela opens a plastic container she hopes floated in the water.

"It didn't get wet!" she says laughing. "Praise God that's amazing!" She lets out a scream while opening a second container. "They're good praise, God, they're ok, these are 1890's costume they're very expensive," she says in both joy and disbelief.

With 34 years of sweat, blood and tears poured into this business,

so much of this is more than hand made costumes or money

"I asked for them to pray for me at church not to have hoarders spirit because I have to let go of things," she says filled with emotion.

And with the daunting task of going through thousands of square feet of costumes ahead of her, it's clear the fuel must come from passion. So what do the items in this store mean to Pamela?

"These are like my children," she says holding back tears. "I never thought about it. These are my babies. One of my goals was to make memories happen and I've made so memories happen for children's parties I've made so many incredible things happen with this costume shop," says Henry. And when she's finished putting this all back together again bit by bit, Pamela hopes to continue to build more memories for others.