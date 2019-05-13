Floodapalooza benefit supports flood-damaged Davenport businesses

Even though the water has receded from the area of Second and Pershing in downtown davenport, the effects of the flooding remain.

For several of the impacted business owners, the road to recovery is long.

“The moment the water left, it was devastating. Because when the water covers it up, you don't see the devastation underneath. Now there's silt, there's mud, there's broken glass. Broken plate ware, flour, yeast everywhere. It's more devastating now,” Dylan Steil, owner of Roam, said.

Rebuilding in the aftermath of flood devastation, the owner of roam is overwhelmed by the damage left behind. Part of their journey to rebuild is making sure their employees are taken care of until they reopen.

"This keeps our staff safe. Our staff was the key to our success. They came with smiles every day. They provided great customer service. They were the heart and soul of what Roam did. And so, making sure they are safe and okay for the next few months...until we can reopen means we can get them back, hopefully," Steil said.

The generosity of the people of the quad cities has meant a great deal to the business owners. Dozens of people showing up to provide support to roam and its employees at "Floodapalooza" Saturday.

“The fact the community would take the time to come out and support us, our employees and make sure they land on their feet safe...it's everything for us. You guys are saints. The fact that you would take time on a cold and rainy day to support us...through everything. Our employees. What we're been through...it's just. There's no words to describe how grateful we are for you," Steil said.

While seeing their restaurant filled with water was difficult, it hasn't discouraged them.

"Not enough to break our spirit. We still got smiles. We're having a great time. We're making silly videos on Facebook. The only thing you can do is smile. We're not going to cry. We're going to smile. We're going to put one foot in front of the other and we're going to rebuild because we owe it to the community," Steil said.

Steil said reopening his business is still the ultimate goal for Roam.

"It's still the plan. We're going to reopen one way or another. We're going to figure it out. We're fighters. Our team's fighters and we're proud of what we do. We're excited to get back in action," Steil said.

Right now it is still uncertain when roam will reopen, but they say the goal is to become operational as fast as possible.