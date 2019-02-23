Flooding anticipated along the Rock River

The abnormal amount of snow and ice this winter, combined with rain, is expected to cause spring flooding for tributaries into the Mississippi River, including the Rock River.

Flooding on the Rock is not anything new for people who live along it.

Darla Evans has lived next to the Rock River for 27 years and the threat of flooding doesn’t bother her.

"I love living down here, it's all part of living in paradise. For sure...I don't think I'd give it up for anything," Darla Evans said.

Evans’ said flooding does occasionally limit access to her home.

"Basically I usually prepare to move out for a couple of days because we can't get out because of the road," Evans said.

Evans’ isn’t the only person who lives along the river with a positive attitude. Michael Newberry just purchased a home along the river, but isn’t not yet concerned either.

"We've got a porch on the back that is low, but it's never...this house has been here for 40 years and there's not been any water in it as far as we know," Newberry said.

He said right now he isn’t worried, but might change his mind later on in the season.

Two weeks ago it was right at 15 feet, it never got close to the house. It got to that flag pole, but you can see everything is still frozen," Newberry said.

An expert with the National Weather Service said the amount of snow this season has left the ground saturated.

"We'll see a lot of flooding on the lower rock, it could cause some ice breakup on the rivers as well, so ice jamming is a potential as well," Jessica Brooks, a Service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service said.

For Darla Evans, being unable to get to her home for a few days is an alright trade-off for her own piece of paradise.

"There's just something about the water, you know. I think people who live on the water are just different people. A lot of our friends will say why do you live down there, don't you just hate those floods? And I'm like no...it's okay! If it bothers you, you can't live here...that's for sure. It's just all part of it," Evans said.