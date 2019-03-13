Flooding causing wastewater discharges in several Iowa cities

All the snow, rain and now flooding is causing wastewater discharges in part of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says most of the problems have occurred in cities in northwest and southern Iowa.

Rapid snowmelt and ice jams overwhelmed treatment plants and cause wastewater and stormwater to back up into basements.

Livestock facilities are also reaching nearly full capacity in their waste storage structures.

High water can carry dangerous debris and bacteria. The DNR is recommending people stay out of the affected water until several days after streams return to normal.