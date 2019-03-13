Flooding forces closure of parts of Hwy. 52 in Dubuque County

Flooding has forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close a portion of Hwy 52 in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said the road is closed between Northwest Arterial and Highway 386 (N. John Deere Road). The press release said traffic is being divered.

The water level is continuing to rise and the State DOT officials expect that Hwy 52 will be closed between Hwy. 386 and the Northwest Arterial by 10:00 PM, at which time all traffic will be diverted around the affected area.

Rupp Hollow Road and Sageville Road have been closed due to flooding for several hours.

