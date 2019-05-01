Flooding in rural Illinois provides logistical obstacles for first responders

With Carp swimming, otter fluttering about and ducks on the water, it may be difficult to see that what looks like a large body of water is a stretch of 522 also known as Carmin blacktop. Lomax firefighter Kelly Worley points to both sides of what looks like a lake, "normally these are fields on both sides," he says. Looking far off into the distance, if one squints, they can see just how far the flooding stretches. Worley says the flooding was caused by a levee breach several weeks ago and that more water has been coming in slowly over time.

"This is what almost everybody uses for grocery, to go to the doctor to get to work," says Worley. And taking backroads isn't always safe

"We have sand roads and they're almost impossible and with just a little rain they are impossible," says Worley.

Locals say that it would be accurate to say this flooding has made Lomax an island. The Carmin blacktop is the main arterial road going into Lomax Illinois. And with local fighters being all volunteer they say in the event of an emergency, time is of the essence.

Kelly says if there's an emergency Burlington Fire Department would usually is on site in about 20 minutes. He says now, he estimates it would take BFD about an hour.

"Lomax fire department is on a voluntary basis, our ambulance is on a voluntary basis," says Worley. "So right now we're in a position mutual aid is really important to us," he adds.

so if there is an emergency and mutual aid is needed? Worley says Lomax's best bet would be a helicopter.

