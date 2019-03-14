Flooding is causing some closures at Iowa state parks

Current flooding is causing some closures at state parks in the state of Iowa according to the Iowa DNR.

Officials with the Iowa DNR announced the list Thursday, saying the rapidly rising flood waters have caused full or partial closures at some state parks in Iowa.

• Walnut Woods State Park, West Des Moines

• Dolliver Memorial State Park, Lehigh

• Wilson Island State Recreational Area, Missouri Valley

• Springbrook State Park, Guthrie Center

• Wapsipinicon State Park, Anamosa

• Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park, Indianola

• Brushy Creek State Recreational Area, Lehigh

• George Wyth State Park, Waterloo

• Ledges State Park, Madrid

"The safety of park visitors is the number one priority for DNR," DNR Director of Communications Alex Murphy said in a release. "Some parks could be closed for several days to allow the water to recede and cleanup efforts to take place before any visitors will be allowed back into the impacted areas."

You can find the full list of closures and track updates at this link.