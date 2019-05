Due to water over the road and the overnight jump in river levels, River Drive is being closed earlier than anticipated.

The full closure of River Drive between Rockingham Road/Highway 22 and Bettendorf will be in place by 9 a.m. this morning. Bettendorf’s closure of River Drive at 6th Street, 8th Street and Forest Road will also go into place this morning.

For your safety and the safety of others, do not drive through water over the road or around barricades.