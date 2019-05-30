Flooding makes farming much more difficult

All the rain we've had has made life hard for a lot of area farmers. There was a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss crop insurance and what farmers can do to lessen the economic burden.

TV'6 Montse Ricossa went to the meeting and learned about insurance and when farmers needed to plant. Corn should've been planted April 25-May 15, and soybean should've been planted May 5-20. But, many farmers couldn't plant because of all of this rain.

"We don't have a guaranteed check, our check depends on this" explained Billie Danner, owner of Danner Farms.

With the amount of rain we've been seeing, it's been nearly impossible for farmers to plant their corn and soybeans.

Christa Wilson from Farm Credit Services of America says it's affecting their day to day lives.

"It'd affect their cashflow and emotionally that the farmers want to plant and harvest crop and looking at a bare field all summer they won't have the benefits or have grain to help feed the rest of the world" said Wilson.

"It's really a daily battle. In your mind, it's the crop insurance option, 'do I prevent plant this, do I try to plant some of it. It's just there's so many things, so many wheels turning here" shared Danner.

Wilson estimates this season's rainfall will impact about 60-70% of all farmers. There was a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the options farmers have, and while insurance can help, it won't cover everything.

Wilson says, "it only pays you 55% of your guarantee, your rent, or your cost of living but it affects them very substantially."

Typically, everything should've been planted by the end of May. But Billie Danner says they just haven't had an opportunity.

"Since Easter, this thing has just manifested and continued and continued. And with the river we crested and 'oh gosh it went down again and my gosh it went up again'" said Danner.

Danner compares the soil to a sponge, "it takes on so much water and when it's full, it's full. And that's the point it's been at and when we do get the rain it just stands on top of the ground like this."

He worries while it's affecting farmers now, it will start to affect everyone else eventually as well, "these costs will trickle down eventually. They could end up in the grocery store."

Danner said even if it's sunny this weekend, they need a long stretch of warm, sunny days for all of the water to evaporate so they can finally start planting.

It'll be a long season for these farmers, but they're looking forward to some sunny days ahead.