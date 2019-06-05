Flooding washes out road, causes dam to fail in Knox County neighborhood

Flooding near Happy Hollow Lake has caused a road to washout and dam to breach, leaving people in the area having to come up with alternatives to get out.

The road began to wash out on Friday, cutting off the only way in and out for dozens of people who live in the Happy Hollow neighborhood. On Sunday, the dam failed and drained Happy Hollow lake into the Spoon River.

People who live there describe the area as quiet, beautiful, and full of wildlife, and said this has left them shocked.

"My husband's a big joker and he called me like ten to six on Friday morning and said the kids aren't going to go to school. That the road had collapsed," Darcy Scott, who lives in the neighborhood, said, “Saturday morning it hit me. I felt trapped. Because we didn't have the emergency exit. We just had a muddy trail to get up and down."

Because the ground is still unstable and pieces of the earth are cracking and falling, the people there have to wait.

"I'm not frustrated. I'm sad because this is devastating to us on both sides. To people that live on that side and people that live on that side. This is our home," Scott said.

After the road washed away, the neighborhood’s board members and president jumped into action. In order to give the dozens of people a way out, the repurposed an ATV trail into a road. Over the weekend crews were out cutting trees and smoothing the route.

"Our main goal is to get a road cut so we can get access to the people that were where we couldn't get to them where the road went," Dennis Bantz, a Happy Hollows board member, said.

He said the breach of the dam and draining of the lake has been devastating for the community.

"We take care of ourselves pretty well here, but something like this you just are never prepared for what would happen,” Bantz said.

Despite everything that has happened to the neighborhood, they are trying their best to remain positive and focus on the bright side.

"It could be worse. It could be worse. That's what I keep telling myself. It could be worse," Scott said.

Happy Hollows does not yet have a timeline for when the road and lake will be repaired. They are working with local and state governments to receive assistance. They said early estimates are near a half million dollars but could be much higher.

The Army Corps. of Engineers was on the scene inspecting the damage over the weekend.