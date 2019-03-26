Floodwater doesn't stop train in Davenport

The Mississippi River is freely flowing over Le Claire Park in downtown Davenport, but it's not stopping the trains.

A TV-6 viewer sent us a photo of a freight train plowing through floodwater Monday, March 25th, 2019. She took the picture from the Davenport Skybridge.

While the tracks are submerged, the Canadian Pacific Railroad says it closely monitors rail lines affected by floodwaters. A spokesman says whenever water reaches the top of the wheels, track inspections are conducted after each train goes by.

If they find the tracks are compromised, they will halt train traffic.

As of Tuesday, the river stood at 18.53 feet. At that level, Le Claire Park is covered and the ballpark is surrounded by water.

In Moline, water is washing over River Drive as well, but the Western Illinois University Riverfront campus remains dry.