Floodwater impacting private wells in Pleasant Valley, Iowa

The American Red Cross in the Quad Cities is offering free water to homeowners impacted by flooding in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

According to a news released, the Red Cross has been told water from the rising Mississippi River is impacting wells for several homes.

The Red Cross will be handing out bottled water its disaster assistance vehicle. It will be out on Thursday, April 4th from 9 a.m. to noon and again Friday, April 5th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Fire Station on Valley Drive.

