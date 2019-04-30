Floodwater safety: When MidAmerican Energy will turn off utilities

Some homes and businesses in downtown Davenport are without power, but MidAmerican Energy says it's not by accident.

The utility company has been meeting with public safety officials to determine where to turn off service due to floodwater after a breach in a temporary flood wall Tuesday afternoon.

"We will shut off individual customers or localized areas in cases where our crews determine it’s dangerous to maintain service," said Geoff Greenwood with MidAmerican Energy in a emailed statement.

He says they will also shut off service for customers who request it.

Crews are also pumping underground areas where there are electrical connections.

Natural gas crews will shut off service to customers whose buildings have taken on water as well, assuming they can get to those meters. It's estimated fewer than 50 customers may be affected.

Greenwood also reminds people to stay out of flood water because of the possibility of an electrical hazard. People who smell natural gas should call the company immediately.

Customers can contact MidAmerican Energy at 888-427-5632.