Florida boy fighting cancer gets crime-fighting wish granted

Marley Wilson is like most children. He loves to play and catch criminals.

Marley Wilson is fighting a rare form of cancer, but on his birthday his wish to become a sheriff's deputy came true. (WJHG/WECP)

"I'm going to arrest bad guys," said Marley.

For most of Marley's young life, he's known arresting bad guys is exactly what he wants to do.

"I like being sheriff," said Marley.

But for Marley, apprehending this career path has proved more challenging than expected for the average 7-year-old.

"He was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma when he was 2, and now he's just turned 7 yesterday. This is actually a reccurence, so this is his second battle with it," said Brittany Mabry, Marley's mother.

While fighting his cancer, Marley makes frequent trips to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, but this year on his birthday he fought to make his dreams come true.

"We swore him in, he got his badge and his uniform, and so he's my youngest deputy," said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

As the youngest Franklin County sheriff's deputy, he's already proved he's got what it takes.

"You just have to think about his courage and his tenacity and just what an awesome young man he is, and we want to show him that we love him and that we care about him and that we can try to make his dream come true," Smith said.

As Marley lives out his life he says he'll work to keep his fellow citizens in line and protect them, even if he's not here.

In about two to three months, Marley will head back over to Shands for a bone marrow transplant.

